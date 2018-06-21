Patients to be ‘prescribed’ parkrun

Health leaders are encouraging patients to take part in their local parkrun as part of an initiative to see patients “prescribed” outdoor physical activity instead of medication.

The free parkrun events, run by volunteers, see thousands of runners complete 5km courses in parks on Saturday mornings across the country.

GP practices will be encouraged to develop closer links with their local parkrun to become certified “parkrun practices”, with healthcare practitioners signposting patients and carers to the events, particularly those who are the least active and have long-term health conditions.

The initiative, launched in collaboration with the Royal College of General Practitioners, builds on research conducted by parkrun UK in 2017 which revealed that hundreds of healthcare practitioners are already recommending the wide-ranging benefits of active lifestyles to health and well-being to their patients.

It aims to further increase awareness among GPs, and all practice staff, of parkrun and the positive impact physical activity can have on health and well-being.