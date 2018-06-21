Poultry slaughterhouses call for priority CO2 supplies amid shortage

Poultry slaughterhouses have called for priority supplies of dwindling CO2 stocks, saying the current shortage could have a “potentially huge effect” on British food production. The British Poultry Council (BPC) has asked the Government and gas producers to give them priority over supplies to “keep the food chain moving”. Beer, fizzy drinks and meat producers have all warned of possible shortages caused by a lack of CO2 as the UK enters peak consumption amid World Cup festivities and summer barbecues.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

BPC chief executive Richard Griffiths said: “With the supply of CO2 tightened across Europe, the BPC is calling on Government and major gas producers to prioritise supplies to slaughterhouses and keep the food chain moving. “We are assessing what the possible impact on food supply might be, and BPC members are working hard to minimise the effect. “It is worrying that failures in the gas sector can have such a potentially huge effect on British food production. “The BPC will be working closely with Defra, BEIS, retailers and gas suppliers to implement contingency plans and mitigate any major impact on sustainable supply of food.”

Soft drinks producers were working with suppliers to mitigate the impact (Lewis Whyld/PA) Credit: Soft drinks producers were working with suppliers to mitigate the impact (Lewis Whyld/PA)

The shortages are understood to have been caused by a longer than usual break in production of ammonia, one of the key sources of food grade CO2 in Europe – which is used to carbonate drinks and preserve some packed fresh foods. Trade journal Gas World said the shortage had been described as the “worst supply situation to hit the European carbon dioxide (CO2) business in decades”. The UK was hit particularly hard as only one major CO2 plant was operating earlier this week and imports from the continent had been affected by shut-downs in Benelux and France.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.