Safe standing in football stadiums an ‘open goal’, ministers told

MPs have piled pressure on the Government to back safe standing in football stadiums ahead of a major review of regulations.

Shadow sports minister Rosena Allin-Khan told ministers it was an “open goal” that had the backing of clubs, leagues and fans.

Standing in English football’s top two divisions was outlawed by the Football Spectators’ Act in 1989, following recommendations made in the Taylor Report on the Hillsborough disaster, which claimed the lives of 96 Liverpool fans.

But, after more than 100,000 people signed a petition which called for Premier League and Championship clubs to allow safe standing, the issue will be discussed in Parliament on June 25.

Speaking ahead of the debate, Dr Allin-Khan told ministers to “stop taking football fans for granted” and back the move.

She said: “I’ve met with safety authorities, I’ve met with supporters’ groups, I’ve met with clubs, I’ve met with leagues.

“They all have one thing in common – over the last three months they haven’t heard from Government ministers, which is why they’re bemused at the rushed review announced over two weeks ago.

“The Government needs to stop taking football fans for granted and start listening. The minister has an open goal. Can she make football safer by introducing safe standing? Is she going to listen?