Sir Philip Green begins High Court battle with watchdog over BHS audit

Sir Philip Green has launched a High Court bid to stop “criticisms” of him and his firm from being made public by the accountancy watchdog. The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) last week handed a £10 million fine to PwC for its 2014 audit of BHS, which was sold by the businessman’s Taveta Group for £1 ahead of its demise in 2016. The FRC also sanctioned Steve Denison, the audit partner responsible, fined him £500,000 and banned him from performing audit work for 15 years.

However, the body has not yet published its findings and Sir Philip’s holding company, Taveta Investments, is now attempting to block the publication of certain details. Lawyers for the firm told a judge in London on Thursday that it is not seeking a “blanket prohibition” but wants the FRC to redact parts of its report which “contain criticisms of the claimant, its directors and employees”. Taveta is asking Mr Justice Nicklin for an interim injunction ahead of a judicial review of the FRC’s report. The FRC’s lawyers contend it should be allowed to publish its findings and argue that Taveta has no right to challenge the report.

