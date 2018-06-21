Solstice-watchers celebrate perfect sunrise at Stonehenge

Those who observed the spectacle at the Neolithic Wiltshire monument cheered loudly as the sun glinted over the horizon at 4.52am.

Thousands of people celebrating the summer solstice were treated to a perfect sunrise at Stonehenge.

Stonehenge is built along the solstice alignment of the summer sunrise and the winter sunset.

On the longest day of the year, the sun rises behind the Heel Stone, the ancient entrance to the Stone Circle, and rays of sunlight are channelled into the centre of the monument.

It is believed that solstices have been celebrated at Stonehenge for thousands of years.

Up to 25,000 people were expected to travel to Stonehenge but English Heritage said only 9,500 turned up.