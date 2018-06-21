Gareth Southgate's shoulder injury is one in a long list of bizarre injuries to hit sportspeople

Injury worries are commonplace at a World Cup - but never for a manager. It is surely one of the more bizarre stories from Russia: Gareth Southgate dislocating his right shoulder while running near England's World Cup base. He was making the most of a day off from training when he sustained the injury which left him in a local hospital. Following the England manager's shock injury - we assess some of the most bizarre injuries suffered by sportspeople.

David Batty

David Batty made 42 caps for the England national team. Credit: AP

The former Leeds midfielder injured his Achilles tendon when he was run over by his toddler on a tricycle.

Lionel Simmons

Lionel Simmons amassed over 5,000 points during his career in the NBA. Credit: AP

As a rookie for the Sacramento Kings, Simmons developed tendinitis in his right wrist and missed two games. It has been reported that the injury was caused by playing his Nintendo GameBoy.

Santiago Canizares

The former Valenica goalkeeper won two La Liga titles at the club. Credit: AP

The Spanish goalkeeper missed the 2002 World Cup after accidentally dropping a bottle of aftershave in his hotel sink. A shard of glass fell onto his foot severing a tendon.

Leroy Lita

Leroy Lita scored six goals for the England U21 team. Credit: AP

While playing for Reading, Lita managed to pull a leg muscle while getting out of bed. Then-Reading manager Steve Coppell said: "Leroy is in a great deal of pain... it's a point of laughter but a serious business for him because he's going to be out for three or four weeks."

Jimmie Johnson

Jimmie Johnson is a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. Credit: AP

Johnson injured himself after "horsing around" and falling off the top of a moving golf cart. The Nascar driver broke his wrist but still managed to win the Nascar Cup that year.

Darius Vassell

Darius Vassell scored six goals for the national team in 22 appearances. Credit: AP

While at Aston Villa, Vassell took a do-it-yourself approach to a swollen toe and drilled through his toe nail in the hope it would relieve the pressure. It led to a blood infection, causing the striker to miss several football matches.

Bill Gramatica

Bill Gramatica is well known for the injury caused by his over-celebration. Credit: AP

Seconds after completing a field goal - Gramatica injured himself in an extravagant celebration. He missed the last three games of the season with a torn ACL.

Kirk Broadfoot

The Scottish defender won three Premier League titles with Rangers. Credit: AP

The former Rangers defender was taken to hospital after an egg he was microwaving exploded in his face. It was reported that hot liquid squirted onto his face and scalded his cheek when he opened the microwave door.

Joel Zumaya

Joel Zumaya was known for his record breaking 100 mph+ pitches. Credit: AP