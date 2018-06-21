Trial over killing of prison officer David Black collapses

A trial over the killing of a prison officer in Northern Ireland has collapsed. David Black, 52, died following a motorway drive-by shooting in Co Armagh in November 2012. A dissident republican organisation calling itself the IRA said it carried out the murder. Damien McLaughlin, 41, was accused of aiding and abetting murder, possession of articles for use in terrorism, preparation of terrorist acts and belonging to a proscribed organisation. He will walk free after prosecutors decided not to appeal against a judge’s ruling that part of the evidence was unsafe.

Mr McLaughlin, from Kilmascally Road, Dungannon, Co Tyrone, appeared at Belfast Crown Court at the city centre Laganside complex on Thursday. He wore a grey pullover, was bearded and was flanked by prison officers. The prosecution case against him rested on the evidence of Stephen Brady, who was interviewed by Irish police. Mr Brady allegedly identified Mr McLaughlin as the man who moved a Toyota Camry car, later allegedly used by the gunmen to carry out the ambush of Mr Black.

David Black shooting Credit: David Black