Trump defends ‘tough’ immigration plans at raucous rally

President Donald Trump has attended a raucous rally to defend his hard-line immigration policies hours after signing an executive order to end the forced separations of migrant families.

Mr Trump downplayed the crisis that has threatened to envelop the White House amid days of images of children being pulled from their immigrant parents along the nation’s southern border.

He made only a brief mention of his decision to sign an executive order after spending days insisting, wrongly, that his administration had no choice but to separate families apprehended at the border because of federal law and a court decision.

“We’re going to keep families together and the border is going to be just as tough as it’s been,” Mr Trump told the cheering crowd in Duluth, Minnesota.

The order does not end the “zero-tolerance” policy that criminally prosecutes all adults caught crossing the border illegally.

But it aims to keep families together while they are in custody, expedite their cases and ask the Defence Department to help house them. It also does not change anything yet for the some 2,300 children taken from their families since the policy was put into place.