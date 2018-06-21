Twitter buys online safety firm Smyte

Twitter has announced it is acquiring US-based online safety firm Smyte.

The social media giant said the move was its latest step to improve the health of conversation on the platform and would help them to make Twitter safer.

San Francisco-based Smyte specialises in tools that help to fight online abuse, spam and fraud.

“Smyte’s team, technology and company mission are aligned with our focus on improving the health of conversation on Twitter, and we believe this will be a powerful addition to our ongoing work,” Twitter said.

“From ensuring safety and security at some of the world’s largest companies to specialised domain expertise, Smyte’s years of experience with these issues brings valuable insight to our team.

“The Smyte team has dealt with many unique issues facing online safety and believes in the same proactive approach that we’re taking for Twitter: stopping abusive behaviour before it impacts anyone’s experience.

“We can’t wait until they join our team to help us make changes that will further improve the health of the public conversation.”