UK food and drink industry asks for government help with CO2 shortage

ITV News has learned that Britain's food and drink industry is asking for government help in the CO2 shortage. The Food And Drink Federation (FDF) is urging officials to investigate the scale of the problem and work out possible solutions. In response, government has started to collect information from across the sector. We've learned that the Government's Food Chain Liaison Committee has started to look into the issue.

We understand that food manufactures have expressed concern to officials over the possibility of shortages if the current situation continues. They have highlighted potential shortages in the following areas: - beverages: carbonation of soft drinks, beers and ciders - packaging: CO2 is used in modified atmosphere packaging - salads: often packaged using CO2 gas to lengthen shelf life - poultry: CO2 used to stun birds during slaughter - pork: pigs are also often stunned using the gas.

The possible shortages coincide with the World Cup and barbecue season. Credit: PA

Helen Munday, Chief Scientific Officer for the Food And Drink Federation has urged for government support. In a statement to ITV News, she said: “FDF and its members are concerned about CO2 supplies and the lack of clarity regarding how long a shortage might last and the scale of such a shortage. "Despite the focus in the media on certain sectors, this is an issue that will affect much of the UK’s £112bn farm-to-fork supply chain. "Government must act with urgency to assess the issue as quickly as possible and support the industry through any period of restricted supply.”