Weird and wonderful hats turn heads on Ladies’ Day at Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot racegoers galloped past the winning post in the fashion stakes as Ladies’ Day saw a sea of weird and wonderful hats. Nothing was too outlandish for some of the female guests, who wore everything from jungle scenes to bottles of champagne and even a lobster on their heads.

A racegoer takes a selfie Credit: Nigel French/PA

The famous meet, attended by the Queen every year, attracts the best jockeys and trainers in racing and fans of the sport from all walks of life who enjoy the fashion. Lindsay Anderson, 57, had onlookers doing a double take with her champagne-themed top hat complete with a horse jumping over the brim and two champagne flutes.

Lindsay Anderson Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

The senior staff nurse, who works at West Suffolk Hospital, said: “I found all the little bits and pieces yesterday and put them together last night. “I’ve got Frankie Dettori jumping out of a bottle of champagne, it’s really a model of Lester Piggott but don’t tell anyone. “The string of pearls coming out of the top are bubbles – it’s just a bit of fun.”

It was a colourful affair Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Husband and wife Rebecca Johnson, 64, and Brian Mann, 69, from Wokingham, Berkshire, arrived in outfits decorated with rainbows. While Ms Johnson had a multi-coloured hat and dress, her partner sported a waistcoat of many colours. She said: “We spend a lot of time in Florida and during the spring we had a lot of rainbows from the tropical rain so we thought we’d bring a bit of colour to Ascot.” Inga Kovalerova had made a hat with a lobster crawling out of a pot surrounded by strings of pearls.

Inga Kovalerova Credit: John Walton/PA