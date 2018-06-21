What the papers say – June 21

A damning report into deaths at the Gosport War Memorial Hospital dominates the front pages on Thursday.

The Gosport Independent Panel found more than 450 people had had their lives shortened after being prescribed powerful painkillers, while another 200 were “probably” similarly administered opioids between 1989 and 2000 without medical justification.

The Daily Mirror reports that health chiefs repeatedly ignored warnings that patients were dying of drug overdoses, while relatives were “brushed off” if they complained about opioids being given on wards.