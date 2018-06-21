Windrush 70th celebrations will be bittersweet because of scandal, says Lammy

The Windrush scandal has left British-Caribbeans feeling like “second class citizens” and will make celebrations marking 70 years since the generation’s beginning “bittersweet”, David Lammy has said.

The Labour MP, who has been a vocal critic of the “hostile environment” that caused members of the Windrush generation to be wrongly deported and denied access to basic rights, also renewed calls for an independent inquiry into the scandal.

He was speaking ahead of Friday’s 70th anniversary of the generation’s beginning when about 500 Caribbeans stepped off the Empire Windrush in Tilbury Docks, Essex, to join the effort to rebuild post-war Britain.

He said: “I think it’s a moment to celebrate the people who gave so much and took so little, but it is a little bittersweet.

“I think the Windrush scandal of late has left a very nasty taste in the mouth and there will be many Britons who feel sad that that has happened.”

The cloud over the anniversary comes after it was disclosed those with a legal right to be in the UK were being deported, detained, denied healthcare, work and housing.

Among the affected were a constituent of Tottenham MP Mr Lammy, who was arrested after a meeting over his citizenship.

The 62-year-old man, known only as Oliver, was reportedly asked to clarify his immigration status with officials but was handcuffed over a denied charge of handling stolen goods 20 years ago.

“I think there’s a sense in the community that the state has chosen to treat this Windrush generation as if they are second class citizens, despite the fact that the contribution to the NHS, the contribution to our public services like British Rail and the Tube system here in London, has been immense,” Mr Lammy said.

In an interview, Mr Lammy also renewed his calls for an independent inquiry into the scandal.