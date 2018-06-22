£24,000-a-year school criticised over ‘austerity day’ lunch of jacket potatoes

A private school with fees of £8,000 a term has been criticised for showing "utter contempt" in a tweet about an “austerity day” in which pupils were served jacket potatoes for lunch.

St Paul’s Girls’ School in Hammersmith, west London, holds several "austerity days" each year, with the money saved on the lunches going to local charities.

Following the online uproar, the school - which normally serves lunches such as seared cod, slow-cooked Moroccan lamb and duck leg confit - appeared to delete the Twitter post in question.

The post, which was screen-grabbed and shared, said: “Today was the final Austerity Day of the year. Students and staff had baked potatoes, with beans and coleslaw, for lunch, with fruit for dessert.

“The money saved will be donated to the school’s charities.”

Twitter user @everydayhunger was one of those who attacked the school over the post, writing: “Can they really be unaware that for families living in poverty today, this ‘austerity’ meal is completely out of reach?

“Maybe they should visit their local food bank to see what genuine poverty rations look like.”