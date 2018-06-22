- ITV Report
-
Emotional reunion of mother and son separated by Donald Trump's 'zero tolerance' policy at US border
A Guatemalan mother and her son who were separated by the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy along the southern US border have now been reunited, after more than a month apart.
The two held an emotional reunion early Friday morning at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
Beata Mejia-Mejia and her son Darwin arrived at the US border after a 2,300-mile, three-week journey by foot, from Guatemala.
They were looking to seek asylum from violence and domestic abuse.
"I started crying when I saw him, because he is the only child I have," Beata told reporters at the airport.
"I thank God because I have him here with me. He is now sad, but nobody is going to separate us again."
Asylum-seekers must go to an official port of entry to enter the US legally, something Mejia-Mejia did not do.
The pair were detained in Arizona and kept apart by officials.
Beata said she had no idea where her seven-year-old son was for more than a month.
On Wednesday, President Trump signed an executive order ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the US border illegally.
It was a dramatic turnaround for Mr Trump, who had been insisting, wrongly, that his administration had no choice but to separate families apprehended at the border because of federal law and a court decision.