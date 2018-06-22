Emotional reunion of mother and son separated by Donald Trump's 'zero tolerance' policy at US border

A Guatemalan mother and her son who were separated by the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy along the southern US border have now been reunited, after more than a month apart. The two held an emotional reunion early Friday morning at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Beata Mejia-Mejia and her son Darwin arrived at the US border after a 2,300-mile, three-week journey by foot, from Guatemala. They were looking to seek asylum from violence and domestic abuse.

Beata Mejia-Mejia and her son Darwin Credit: ITV News

"I started crying when I saw him, because he is the only child I have," Beata told reporters at the airport. "I thank God because I have him here with me. He is now sad, but nobody is going to separate us again." Asylum-seekers must go to an official port of entry to enter the US legally, something Mejia-Mejia did not do. The pair were detained in Arizona and kept apart by officials. Beata said she had no idea where her seven-year-old son was for more than a month.

The images sparked fury and questions from Republicans about a negative impact on their midterm elections. Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection