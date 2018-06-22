Brexit must not undermine peace process, says Hillary Clinton on Dublin visit

Hillary Clinton has said Brexit should not be allowed to undermine the Northern Ireland peace process. The former US secretary of state and presidential candidate was at Trinity College Dublin to receive an honorary degree. She said the 1998 Good Friday Agreement which largely ended violence in Northern Ireland set an example for the rest of the world of what was possible when citizens came together to demand peace and worked to preserve it.

She added: “As the Brexit debate rages on, I continue to believe in the value of the European Union, and of a Europe that is whole, free and at peace. “No matter the outcome of these discussions, Brexit should not be allowed to undermine the peace that people voted, fought and even died for.” The impact of Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc next year on the Northern Ireland peace process which ended three decades of bloody violence is disputed.

Hillary Clinton first visited Northern Ireland in 1995 Credit: Brian Lawless/PA