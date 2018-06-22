Charles and Camilla visit Salisbury to boost city after nerve agent attack

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are to visit Salisbury to give the city and its people a boost following the nerve agent attack. Charles and Camilla’s visit will support the recovery programme under way in Salisbury which has endured weeks of disruption as police investigated the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter Yulia. The pair were left fighting for their lives in hospital after being found unconscious on a park bench in the city on March 4 after the nerve agent attack. They have since been discharged from hospital.

Local leaders have been encouraging tourists and shoppers to return to the picturesque medieval town and they were helped in their cause when the Maltings shopping centre re-opened a few weeks ago following a clean-up operation. Alistair Cunningham, chairman of the recovery coordinating group, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to Salisbury in support of its recovery and to help boost visitors to the centre. “Whilst the recovery work is well under way, there is still a lot to be done and this visit is a real boost for the city. “Everyone here is so pleased that their Royal Highnesses have decided to visit and I am sure that local residents and visitors will join us to welcome them to the city centre and to celebrate this special royal visit.”

Shoppers walk past the police cordon in the Maltings area Credit: Ben Birchall/PA