Confusion swirls on border after Trump U-turn on migrant families

Donald Trump’s order to stop separating migrant children from their parents has spread confusion along the border, with officials still working on a plan to reunite families while sending conflicting signals about the state of the “zero-tolerance” policy. Parents who remained locked up struggled to get in touch with children being held in many cases hundreds of miles away. Some said they did not know where their children were, while others said they had been deported without them.

The president took a hard line on the crisis, accusing the Democrats of telling “phoney stories of sadness and grief”. “We cannot allow our country to be overrun by illegal immigrants,” he tweeted. A senior Trump administration official said about 500 of the more than 2,300 children taken from their families at the border in recent weeks have been reunited since May. Federal agencies are working to set up a centralised reunification process for all remaining children at a detention centre on the Texas side of the border, said the official. There were also signs that the administration is dialling back, for now, its “zero-tolerance” policy of prosecuting all adults caught crossing into the US illegally.

Immigrants are escorted back across the border by US Customs and Border Patrol agents Credit: David J Phillip/AP