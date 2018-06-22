Corbyn: UK should take part in migrant resettlement schemes after Brexit

The UK should take part in Europe-wide schemes to resettle migrants even after leaving the EU, Jeremy Corbyn said.

The Labour leader called for a new approach to resolving the conflict in Syria, ending a “bomb first, talk later” foreign policy.

Mr Corbyn, who was visiting a refugee camp in Jordan which has taken in millions of Syrians displaced by the violence, said the UK should do more to tackle Europe’s migrant crisis.

“Whatever the outcome of Brexit, I think we should be part of a European-wide approach to this,” he told Sky News.

“We have already done good work in saving life in the Mediterranean but what we haven’t done is brought in the unaccompanied child minors that Lord Dubs – Alf Dubs – proposed in his amendment, which is now law.”