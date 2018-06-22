Crowds to gather on the Tyne to mark new Great Exhibition Of The North

More than 20,000 people will line the banks of the Tyne to watch a spectacular night-time show to launch the Great Exhibition Of The North. Fireworks, an 80m water sculpture in the river and a drone display will feature at the show which marks the start of the 80-day long celebration of northern England’s culture, its scientific achievements and its art. Crowds in Newcastle and Gateshead will be entertained by bands, choirs, dance, animation and street performances, with a live performance from Mercury prize nominated rockers Maximo Park, and the debut by poet Lemn Sissay of his Anthem Of The North.

Broadcaster Lauren Laverne is contributing to the exhibition Credit: GEOTN/PA

Up to three million visitors are expected to take in the exhibition which will run until September, with highlights including a loan of Stephenson’s Rocket from the Science Museum in London, a Great Northern Soundtrack curated by North East broadcaster Lauren Laverne and a new solo showcase from Turner Prize winner Lubaina Himid. Matt Hancock, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, said: “The Great Exhibition of the North is an incredible celebration of the very best of Northern innovation, design and culture. “It is a unique showcase that demonstrates the role the North of England is playing in shaping our future. “Newcastle-Gateshead will put on a fantastic festival for the whole country. “It will once more highlight the creative strength of the Northern Powerhouse and how cultural investment can boost economies and inspire communities.”

