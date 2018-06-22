Driving instructor’s daughter who killed her sister in crash avoids prison term

The daughter of a driving instructor who killed her teenage sister in a horror crash has been spared jail after a judge accepted no sentence could punish her more than her “incalculable” loss. Criminology student Meliha Kaya, 22, was “far in excess of the speed limit” as she drove her 16-year-old sister Elif and a friend back from the George pub in Wanstead, east London, on February 13, 2016, experts believe. Her Mini swerved on to the wrong side of the road, collided with a BMW and went over a low wall, hitting a tree on the 30mph Chigwell Road in east London at around 1.10am. The teenager was found seriously injured and died at the scene. Her sister, then 19, was left in a life-threatening condition and spent weeks in hospital, the Old Bailey heard on Friday. Elif was the only one wearing a seat belt and had asked to sit in the front seat for the journey, despite normally sitting in the back, prosecutor Julian Evans said. Passenger Ayla Osman, 24, was also left with life-changing injuries.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

On the day of her trial earlier this week, Kaya tearfully pleaded guilty to causing death and serious injury by her dangerous driving. Judge Wendy Joseph QC sentenced her to two years in jail, suspended for 12 months, for the death, and 12 months for causing serious injury to run concurrently, also suspended for 12 months. Kaya was banned from driving for four years. The judge found that the speed at which the defendant had entered the bend where she lost control was “wholly inappropriate”, but reduced the sentence from four years to two due to the guilty plea and injuries she sustained. She told the court: “That is where it would have remained but for one last and overwhelmingly important feature. “This defendant killed her sister and nothing she can ever do will repair that loss to herself and her family. “I hope that she will do what she can to lead the sort of life her sister will have wished she would have been able to achieve, for both of them. “I accept the grief she has been suffering is incalculable. No sentence I can impose can punish her as much as this.” Earlier the prosecutor said the joint opinion of the three experts was that the speed of the Mini was far in excess of the speed limit. But Gudrun Young, defending, responded: “It is agreed evidence that she was driving far in excess of the speed limit but how far is simply, in my submission, not known.” She added one expert believed it could have been double the speed limit, an assertion disputed by the defence expert. It remains unclear what caused her to swerve suddenly, the court was told. Neither sister had been drinking that night. Kaya suffered post-traumatic amnesia and remembers nothing from the seven days before the crash, it was heard. Her family begged the judge in victim impact statements to be as lenient in sentencing as possible.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.