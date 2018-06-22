England fans outnumbered as they gather for Panama clash

Early arrivals in Nizhny Novgorod for England’s second World Cup group game have expressed their disappointment at low supporter numbers. Three Lions fans have not travelled in the same volume as in previous tournaments, amid concerns over hooliganism and political tensions with Russia. There was a carnival atmosphere in central Nizhny on Friday, with many Argentina, Colombia and Panama fans mixing together in the city. But England fans were hard to come by just two days before the national team take on Panama on Sunday.

Barney Mcquade, 21, from Heaton in Newcastle, was in the Fifa fan fest with a friend, Kieron Harper, a West Brom fan from Birmingham. Mr Mcquade, who had travelled out for the second group game, said it was “disappointing” many decided to stay at home. He said: “There’s been a few but compared to Argentina, there’s thousands of them, it’s embarrassing.”

Asked why he thought fans would not travel, he added: “It’s the media, they say everyone is going to be horrible to you and try to fight you.” Mr Harper added: “You can wear your colours over here and everything.” The 25-year-old said he was impressed with Nizhny’s architecture. “It looks mint,” he said. “I was expecting communist flats and high rises but it’s just beautiful old buildings.”

