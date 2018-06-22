EU retaliatory tariffs on raft of US goods come into force

The European Union is enforcing tariffs on 3.4 billion dollars (£2.5 billion) of US products in retaliation over duties the Trump administration has put on European steel and aluminium. The goods targeted include typical American products such as bourbon, peanut butter and orange juice, in a way that seems designed to create political pressure on President Donald Trump and senior US politicians. European Commission spokesman Alexander Winterstein said: “This response by the European Union is adequate, it is proportionate and it is reasonable. Needless to say, it is in full respect of EU and WTO rules.”

Mr Trump imposed tariffs of 25% on EU steel and 10% on aluminium on June 1. Europeans claim that breaks global trade rules. The spat is part of a wider tussle over global trade. In two weeks, the US will start taxing 34 billion dollars (£25.6 billion) of Chinese goods. Beijing has vowed to immediately retaliate with its own tariffs on US soybeans and other farm products, in a direct shot at Mr Trump’s supporters in America’s heartland. India and Turkey have already targeted US products, ranging from rice to cars to sunscreen.

Donald Trump imposed tariffs of 25% on EU steel and 10% on aluminium on June 1 Credit: Evan Vucci/AP