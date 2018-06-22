Eurozone agrees deal to pave way for end to Greece’s bailout

Eurozone nations have agreed on the final elements of a plan to get Greece out of its eight-year bailout programme and make its massive debt more manageable. The finance ministers of the 19 nations took day-long talks into Friday morning and reached a surprisingly hard-fought compromise which had seemed within easy reach for the past few days. The ministers needed to finalise a deal between Greece and its international creditors that would allow it to safely emerge from its third and final bailout program on Augusttttt 20 and face the markets again. “Greek debt is sustainable going forward,” said eurogroup president Mario Centeno.

French Finance minister Bruno Le Maire said going into the meeting that “we have to recognise that Greece has really made the job — they have fulfilled their commitments.” Yet despite those good vibes, the deal to keep Greece’s debt manageable long remained elusive on Thursday. “It took a bit longer than we expected, but ended in a very good way,” Greek finance minister Euclid Tsakalotos said. “I think it is the end of the Greek crisis … a historic moment.” Mr Centeno said that under the deal, Greece could delay back repayment on billions in loans by 10 years, giving it a financial breather, while stricter deadlines could have further choked the economy over the next decade. It also got another injection of 15 billion euros (£13 billion).

Greece had already gotten some 275 billion euros (£232 billion) in financial support from its international creditors over the past eight years. Over those years, Greece twice got perilously close to being kicked out of the eurogroup, EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said. Greece has needed massive financial aid from eurozone nations and international creditors to survive financially for the past eight years. In return, it had to commit to stringent budget austerity programmes that hurt the finances of ordinary Greeks and caused a major rift between Athens and many euro nations. “There have been enormous sacrifices,” said Mr Moscovici.

