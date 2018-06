Glasgow School of Art ‘moved six inches’ after fire

The Glasgow School of Art has moved six inches since it was gutted by a blaze last week, according to the council leader. Concerns have been raised it could collapse “with no warning” as a result of damage caused by the fire. Flames tore through the building from around 11.20pm on Friday, June 15 and spread to nearby properties including the O2 ABC. Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken has now warned people to stay away from the sealed off area.

Much of the surrounding area has been cordoned off over safety fears Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

She said: “Our building control officers are saying part of the building has moved quite significantly, about six inches. “The elevation has shifted. There’s a danger that part of the building may collapse. “If that were to happen, it could happen with no warning. “Therefore it’s very, very important that no one enters the cordon – unless they are an accredited expert.” Meanwhile, police received a report of a break-in at the nearby Campus on Sauchiehall Street around 3.20am on Thursday. The bar is inside the cordon which was put up to seal off the area following the blaze at the Mackintosh Building.

An aerial view of damage following the fire at the historic Mackintosh Building Credit: Police Scotland Air/PA