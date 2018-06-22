Hats off to punters as Queen’s green Ascot choice leaves bookies counting losses

Outrageous hats were all the rage at Royal Ascot as punters gambling on the colour of the Queen’s hat correctly guessed green. Racegoers were quids in after picking the right colour for the fourth day running – a feat which left the bookies cursing their bad luck.

Princess Beatrice and her mother Sarah, Duchess of York at Royal Ascot Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Among the creative hats seen at the Berkshire course was a woman wearing a Spitfire and another who had a large floral display surrounded by a star. Brilliant sunshine had the Royal Ascot crowds enjoying the summer weather as much as the racing, which is a highlight of the Queen’s year.

Tracy Rose wearing a striking hat at Royal Ascot Credit: Nigel French/PA

The head of state wore an Angela Kelly ensemble – a grass green wool coat worn with a dress embroidered with summer flowers and a matching hat. William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams said: “You have to take your hat off to punters, we have never had such a bad run in the Queen’s Hat betting.”

The Queen arrives at Royal Ascot in the traditional carriage procession Credit: John Walton/PA