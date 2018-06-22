Hillary Clinton lambasts Putin as she warns against ‘rising tide of illiberalism’

Hillary Clinton has warned against a “rising tide of illiberalism” as she lambasted Russian President Vladimir Putin for undermining democracy.

The former US first lady, who lost the race for the White House to Donald Trump in 2016, also blamed Russian hackers for missing out on the top job.

She received an honorary degree from Trinity College Dublin on Friday and addressed an audience of students and academics.

“We are in the midst of a global struggle between liberal democracy and a rising tide of illiberalism.

“Vladimir Putin has positioned himself as the leader of an authoritarian, white supremacist and xenophobic movement that wants to break up the EU, weaken America’s traditional alliances and undermine democracy.”

There has been a new cold war between Russia and the West, most recently fuelled by Moscow’s role in the Syrian civil war and the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England.

She said the US was caught in a “perfect storm” of anger and resentment following alleged unprecedented intervention in the election by the FBI and information warfare by the Kremlin.