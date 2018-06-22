Hundreds attend funeral for fashion designer Kate Spade

Hundreds of mourners have attended the funeral for fashion designer Kate Spade, many of them carrying her iconic purses as they flocked to a church in her hometown of Kansas City, Missouri.

Her family released a statement shortly before the funeral began, saying her father had died the night before at his home.

The statement said 89-year-old Earl Brosnahan Jr had been in failing health and was “heartbroken” after his beloved daughter’s suicide at her home in New York.

A high school classmate attending the service said Spade was “incredibly kind” and had a memorable laugh.

Spade admirers, including Olivia Lott, also were part of the crowds of people hovering under large, black umbrellas outside the church, many of them wearing Spade-designed accessories.