Isle of Wight Festival promoter hails spine-tingling 50th anniversary event

The promoter of the Isle of Wight Festival has said the “iconic event” still sends “shivers up his spine” 50 years since its first incarnation. Tens of thousands of revellers have crossed the Solent to attend the Isle of Wight Festival which is celebrating the 50th anniversary since it was first held in 1968. Headliners taking to the stage during the weekend will be Kasabian, Depeche Mode, Liam Gallagher and The Killers with other highlights including Travis, Van Morrison, Blossoms, James Bay and The Script.

Promoter John Giddings said: “The Isle of Wight is an iconic brand, it was the Woodstock of Europe. It’s more sophisticated now, the loos are better. “The whole thing is upgraded. We now spend £1 million on security and police purely to keep people safe.” “After all this time people still want to come, if you book the right bands, create the right event, it’s phenomenal, makes me feel proud. “When you see 50,000 people in a field going wild to Liam Gallagher it sends a shiver up your spine.”

Chris Collins and Francis Brabant, from Fareham, are among those attending the festival Credit: David Jensen/PA

Mr Giddings predicted that Depeche Mode would be the “dark horse” of the event and added: “They are a stadium act in Europe and they really know how to perform and they have more hits than you remember.” He continued: “There’s lots for everyone, we book music from the past, present and future, it’s a combination.” To mark the “golden jubilee”, the crowds are being encouraged to wear gold on Saturday. Revellers arriving on Thursday faced long queues to get on to the festival site as security checks delayed people getting in. Organisers posted on Twitter: “We sincerely apologise for the delays in entering the festival today, this is due to extra security measures on the gates.”

