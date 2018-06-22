Italy refuses port to migrant rescue ship

Italy’s hard-line interior minister has refused port to a Dutch-flagged rescue boat with 224 migrants on board, a week after turning away another foreign ship, the Aquarius, carrying 630 migrants. Matteo Salvini said the ship operated by the German aid group Mission Lifeline had loaded the migrants in Libyan waters after the Italian coast guard told it to leave the rescues to the Libyan coast guard. Salvini said he had contacted the Dutch ambassador about the ship’s activities, adding that the migrants “will only see Italy on a postcard”.

Mission Lifeline said it conducted the rescue in international waters and asked for a safe port, which had not been assigned, adding “we are sailing northward”. The ship’s current position was not clear. The aid group has rescued 675 migrants since 2016, until now handing them over to other ships to continue rescues at sea. This was the first time it had requested a port. “Mission Lifeline fears that a similar situation to the Aquarius … could be on the horizon,” the group said in a statement, adding that the additional days at sea had health consequences for some of the Aquarius passengers. “Therefore the NGO calls on the competent authorities to swiftly react to their obligation to designate a place of safety.”

The Aquarius, operated by SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders, took migrants to Spain Credit: Salvatore Cavalli/AP