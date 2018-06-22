Key moments in UK withdrawal from EU

Here is a timeline of the key moments so far in the UK’s exit from the European Union: 2013 January 23 – Prime Minister David Cameron promises an in-out referendum on EU membership if the Conservatives win the 2015 general election. 2015 May 7 – The Tories unexpectedly secure a Commons majority and the PM vows to deliver his manifesto pledge for a referendum.

David Cameron announces his resignation as Prime Minister after Britain votes to leave the European Union Credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA

2016 June 23 – The UK votes to leave the EU in a shock result that saw 52% of the public support Brexit and Mr Cameron resigns saying it would not be right to “try to be the captain that steers our country to its next destination”. July 13 – Theresa May, who backed Remain, takes over as Prime Minister and promises to “rise to the challenge” of negotiating the UK’s exit. November 10 – The High Court rules against the Government and says Parliament must hold a vote to trigger Article 50, the mechanism that begins the exit from the EU.

Prime Minister Theresa May, accompanied by her husband Philip, after the 2017 general election Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

2017 January 17 – Mrs May gives a speech at Lancaster House setting out her 12 key objectives for EU withdrawal and warning that “no deal for Britain is better than a bad deal for Britain”. March 29 – The Prime Minister triggers Article 50 in a letter to European Council president Donald Tusk. June 8 – Mrs May loses her government’s majority after calling a snap general election.

European Commission negotiator Michel Barnier at 10 Downing Street for talks with Brexit Secretary David Davis Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA