Man sharpened sword for Palace incident over fears police may laugh, court told

An Uber driver sharpened a “cool” Lord Of The Rings sword so police would not laugh when he produced it at Buckingham Palace, a court has heard.

Mohiussunnath Chowdhury, 27, is accused of plotting a terror attack on police outside the Queen’s London residence in August last year.

Two officers suffered cuts to their hands as they struggled to disarm the defendant after he crashed his car into traffic cones.

Giving evidence at the Old Bailey, Chowdhury said he was moved to act after seeing on the news that a wedding party in Yemen had been targeted by Saudi Arabia, using British weapons.

He said: “I did not feel like there was anything I could do. I had feelings of self harm, like I should die. I’m responsible for these criminal acts.

“I thought the best way to die was to show a weapon to armed police or a soldier. So I assumed if I showed a weapon that they would shoot me dead. To my knowledge that’s the protocol.”