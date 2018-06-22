Man used five knives to stab pensioners to death in ‘frenzied’ attack

A man with paranoid schizophrenia used five knives as he killed two pensioners in their own home in a “gratuitous, sustained and frenzied attack”, a court has heard. Thomas Scott McEntee, 41, stabbed husband and wife Michael and Marjorie Cawdery, both 83, multiple times when they returned from their weekly shopping trip to find him committing a burglary. Mr Cawdery was also beaten by McEntee and there is evidence he was conscious when some of the injuries were inflicted, Belfast Crown Court heard. A sentence hearing before Mr Justice Adrian Colton was told the couple’s daughter Wendy discovered the bodies of her parents after the indiscriminate attack at the property in Portadown, Co Armagh, in May last year.

In a victim impact statement read to court, she said the entire family had been left “devastated” by the loss of their “mainstays”. McEntee, who was arrested in a nearby field of cattle hours after he killed the pensioners, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility. Both defence and prosecution agree he was suffering from acute mental illness when the incident took place. They also agree McEntee does not need to serve his sentence in a hospital setting, and should instead go to prison. However at Friday’s pre-sentence hearing, the lawyers were at odds over how aware McEntee was of the acts he perpetrated. Defence barrister Kieran Mallon QC insisted his residual culpability was minimal, given his “extremely disturbed mental state”. But prosecutor Peter Irvine QC argued that his level of culpability was at the higher end of the scale, noting that he had taken actions to conceal the crime, such as pulling window blinds and changing clothes. McEntee, whose previous address was given as the Simon Community, Moorfield Court, Kilkeel, Co Down, but who is currently being held at a secure mental health facility, sat impassively in the dock wearing a white shirt and flanked by healthcare workers.

