- ITV Report
-
Harrison Scott-Hood: Graffiti artist killed by train had his life 'coming together'
The parents of a graffiti artist killed by a train have spoken of their grief over losing their "happy son".
Harrison Scott-Hood, 23, was one of three men who were hit by a train near Loughborough Junction station, south London - an area popular with graffiti artists.
British Transport Police said Mr Scott-Hood and his friends Jack Gilbert, 23, and Alberto Fresneda Carrasco, 19, were hit by a freight train at around 1am on Monday.
In an emotional tribute, Mr Scott-Hood's mother, Susie, said her son's life had been "coming together".
"He really had his life on track, you know, he was very happy at cricket, cooking beautiful food that he loved," she told ITV London.
But Mr Scott-Hood's parents were critical of a former Transport for London board member who referred to the three men as "scum and criminals".
In a tweet, Brian Cooked questioned why the men were referred to as "artists", adding "they are no such thing they are common scum and criminals who cost the railway millions and keep fares high."
Ms Hood defended her son, saying that Mr Cooke's remarks were "ignorant".
"He doesn't know our sons, he doesn't know where he comes from" she said.
Mr Scott-Hood's parents havenow warned other graffiti enthusiasts to stay away from painting near train tracks at night.
His family are now hoping to set up a graffiti wall in his memory to allow other artist to paint in safety.