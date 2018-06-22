Harrison Scott-Hood: Graffiti artist killed by train had his life 'coming together'

The parents of a graffiti artist killed by a train have spoken of their grief over losing their "happy son".

Harrison Scott-Hood, 23, was one of three men who were hit by a train near Loughborough Junction station, south London - an area popular with graffiti artists.

British Transport Police said Mr Scott-Hood and his friends Jack Gilbert, 23, and Alberto Fresneda Carrasco, 19, were hit by a freight train at around 1am on Monday.

In an emotional tribute, Mr Scott-Hood's mother, Susie, said her son's life had been "coming together".

"He really had his life on track, you know, he was very happy at cricket, cooking beautiful food that he loved," she told ITV London.