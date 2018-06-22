Poll shows support for second EU referendum

Almost half of voters want a second referendum on Brexit, according to a new poll released on the eve of the second anniversary of the historic vote to leave the EU. And the survey for ITV1’s Good Morning Britain suggested that a fresh poll would produce a very different outcome, with the UK voting to remain in the EU by a margin of 53% to 47%. The projected result effectively reverses the referendum of June 23 2016, when Leave took 52% of votes, compared to 48% support for Leave. Pollsters Survation found that 48% of those questioned wanted a second referendum on the final Brexit deal, against just 25% who did not. Some 18% said they did not have an opinion and 9% did not know. Those supporting a new referendum included 35% of Leave voters and 66% of those who back Remain.

Supporters of a second referendum are to join the People’s Vote march in London on Saturday Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

The survey found that 43% of voters back a “soft Brexit” – in which the UK would stay in both the single market and customs union – while 37% favour a “hard Brexit” in which Britain would leave both. Some 57% of 2017 Labour voters backed a soft Brexit, against 23% who prefer a hard version. Almost half (47%) of more than 1,000 people questioned thought leaving the EU without a deal would be bad for Britain, compared to 32% who said it would be good for Britain. Only 35% of people said Brexit would be good for the UK economy, while 39% said it would be bad. Labour MP Chuka Umunna, a leading supporter of the People’s Vote campaign for a second referendum, said: “This new polling shows just how much momentum is building behind the campaign for a People’s Vote on the final Brexit deal. “This Saturday will see tens of thousands from all over the UK marching for a People’s Vote in London and support is growing across the country. “With the negotiations in chaos, with the Government making a total mess of Brexit and with Parliament paralysed, now is the time for people to take back control of the process.” Eloise Todd of the Best for Britain campaign said: “MPs from all parties risk being two years out of date. It’s time to follow the will of the people and put the terms of the Brexit deal to them in a people’s vote.

