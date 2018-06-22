Prince Charles and Camilla to meet poisoned policeman on visit to Salisbury

After a dramatic fall in visitors since the poisoning of the former Russian spy, Salisbury is banking on two Royal guests today to spread word that the city remains open.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are in Salisbury to show visitors and tourists that they have nothing to fear from coming here despite the closure of the parks and restaurants where Sergei and Yulia Skripal visited before becoming seriously ill.

Charles and Camilla will also have a private meeting today with Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey who suffered from the effects of the nerve agent Novichok when he went to help the Skripals who were slumped on a bench in the Maltings area of the city centre.

The British government blamed the Russian state for the attack and a number of other countries removed diplomats from Moscow in support of the UK.