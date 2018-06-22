Queen chats with Sarah, Duchess of York during Royal Ascot

Sarah, Duchess of York was granted a rare privilege when she joined the Queen in her box At Royal Ascot – and even shared a joke.

The former wife of the Duke of York was photographed chatting with the Queen at one of the social and sporting events of the year.

Just over a month ago Sarah joined the wedding congregation that saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex marry at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Hall.

Her invitation to the royal box appeared to signal that the duchess, once caught in a tabloid newspaper sting accepting money for access to her former husband, had been permanently welcomed back into royal circles.