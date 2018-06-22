Rival Koreas agree to reunions of war-separated families

North and South Korea have agreed to hold temporary reunions of families divided by the 1950-53 Korean War as they boost reconciliation efforts amid a diplomatic push to resolve the North Korean nuclear crisis. Seoul’s Unification Ministry said the reunions will take place at North Korea’s Diamond Mountain resort from August 20 to 26. It said the countries will each send 100 participants to the reunions. People with mobility problems will be allowed to take a relative to help them. Such temporary reunions are highly emotional as most wishing to take part are elderly people who are eager to see their loved ones before they die.

South Korean Yoo Gi-jin, 93, talks with Red Cross officials to fill out application forms to reunite with family members living in North Korea Credit: Ahn Young-joon/AP

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed during a summit in April to hold the family reunions around the anniversary of the Korean peninsula’s independence from Japanese colonial rule at the end of the Second World War. Friday’s talks between Red Cross officials from the countries at the Diamond Mountain resort were to arrange details of the reunions. Mr Kim and Mr Moon met again in May. Their two summits have opened various channels of peace talks between the countries. The rivals recently agreed to restore cross-border military hotline communication channels and field joint teams in some events at the upcoming Asian Games in Indonesia.

Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in meeting in April Credit: Korea Summit Press Pool/AP