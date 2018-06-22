Three supermarkets cut fuel prices again as wholesale costs drop

Three supermarkets have announced fuel price cuts for the second time in a fortnight amid a fall in wholesale costs. Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s will reduce the price of unleaded by up to 2p per litre and diesel by up to 1p. On Monday, average UK forecourt prices stood at £1.28 per litre for unleaded and £1.32 for diesel.

This is a reduction of less than one pence from the previous week, when prices were at the highest level since September 2014. A litre of petrol is now 13p more expensive than a year ago, the RAC said. Campaigners have accused retailers of refusing to pass on a recent fall in wholesale costs. The price of a barrel of oil has fallen from 80 US dollars on May 23 to 73 US dollars this week. A decision by oil cartel Opec to lift production restrictions in Vienna on Friday could also lead to cheaper fuel.

