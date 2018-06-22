UK Weather Forecast: Dry with sunshine for most.

After a chilly start for many it will be a mostly sunny and warm day with a little fair weather cloud at times. However, generally cloudier and cooler in the far north with some light rain possible at times.

Cloudy and breezy in the far north tonight with rain possible across the Northern Isles. Elsewhere, dry, mostly clear and quite chilly once more in rural areas.

Fine and dry with plenty of warm sunshine for most of the UK on Saturday. Remaining cloudier in the far north with some patchy light rain possible at times.

Generally fine from Sunday, dry with plenty of warm or very warm sunshine, turning warmer each day. Generally cloudier, cooler across the far north with patchy rain and stronger winds at times.