UK Weather Forecast: High pollen and UV levels over the coming days.

Cloudy and breezy across the far north of Scotland overnight, with rain at times across the Northern Isles. Elsewhere, dry, mostly clear and quite chilly once more in rural areas.

Sunny and warm for most on Saturday with light winds, despite perhaps more high cloud. Cloudier across the far north of Scotland with a little rain at times.

Generally fine and dry with plenty of sunshine from Sunday to Tuesday. Turning warmer each day but some cooling sea breezes. Cloudier and cooler across the far north with patchy rain and stronger winds.