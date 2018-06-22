UK’s biggest nursing union urges employers to end racism in the NHS

The UK’s biggest nursing union has called for greater equality for black and ethnic minority nurses in the health service as the nation celebrates the 70 years since the Empire Windrush docked in Britain.

The Empire Windrush arrived in Tilbury just two weeks before the National Health Service was founded and it is estimated around 100,000 nurses from the Caribbean and Africa came here to train between 1948 and 1971.

According to the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), 25% of nurses in the NHS are from minority backgrounds, but have much less chance of being shortlisted for promotion than their white counterparts.

They also have more difficulty accessing development training and are more likely to be formally disciplined than white nurses, the RCN said.

To tackle discrimination, the RCN launched its cultural ambassador programme to work with employers to combat racism in the workplace.