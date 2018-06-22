Uncertainty and tears for migrants caught in US border chaos

Migrants arriving as the US border are facing continuing uncertainty amid the chaos of Donald Trump’s reversal of a policy separating immigrant children from their parents. A senior Trump administration official said about 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, but it is unclear how many children are still being detained with their families. Immigrants like Ever Castillo and Diva Funes were among those affected by the mixed signals from the US. The couple, from Comayagua, Honduras, arrived at the border on Thursday and presented themselves for asylum with their five children, aged one to 12.

Diva Funes holds the hand of her four-year-old son Evercito Credit: David J Phillip/AP

Mr Castillo said they did not know about the family separation policy when they began hitchhiking to the US two weeks ago. He said Border Patrol agents told them they would be separated if they entered the US, and they opted to walk back across the international bridge into Reynosa, Mexico. “I said, ‘better that we head back to my country’,” said Mr Castillo. A seven-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated a month ago were reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the boy. The two were reunited at about 2.30am on Friday at Baltimore-Washington International Airport, hours after a Justice Department lawyer told a US District Court judge the child would be released.

Beata Mariana de Jesus Mejia-Mejia is reunited with Darwin Credit: Patrick Semansky/AP