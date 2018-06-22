What the papers say – June 22

A variety of stories make the front pages on Friday – from a Brexit warning by Airbus to the impending Heathrow expansion vote.

The Times reports that aerospace company Airbus is on the brink of becoming the first big manufacturer to pull investment from Britain in the wake of Theresa May’s stalled Brexit negotiations.

The paper says the firm is looking to move production to China, the US or elsewhere in Europe because of worries that EU safety certifications will not apply from March next year and uncertainty over customs checks.