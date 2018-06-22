Windrush generation 70th anniversary overshadowed by political scandal

Celebrations are to be held honouring the 70th anniversary of the arrival of the Windrush generation, but the Government’s efforts could be overshadowed by the ongoing political scandal. Theresa May, who has faced criticism, is expected to attend a Westminster Abbey service on Friday to mark the moment hundreds of Caribbean migrants departed the Empire Windrush ship in Tilbury Docks on June 22 1948. The celebrations, however, have been described as “bittersweet” as the fallout continues after some members of the Windrush were wrongly deported and denied access to the NHS, work and housing despite having a legal right to be in the UK.

Jamaican immigrants are welcomed by RAF officials from the Colonial Office after the ex-troopship HMT Empire Windrush landed them at Tilbury Credit: PA

The Government is funding the church service, while an event will also be held at the Essex docks where the landmark nautical journey concluded for the migrants seeking a prosperous future helping to rebuild post-war Britain. The congregation at the Abbey on Friday will hear the world premiere of a specially composed Anthem to Windrush, and celebrant Very Reverend Dr John Hall, Dean of Westminster will wear a robe featuring a photo montage of aspects of black history in Britain since the arrival of Windrush seven decades ago. Plans to create an annual Government-backed Windrush Day have been welcomed, but questions remain over compensation for those who have suffered financial setbacks trying to prove their right to residence.

The Home Office reiterated Home Secretary Sajid Javid’s commitment to a compensation scheme and said more than 500 people and organisations have come forward as part of the call for evidence. Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott, who has written to Mr Javid, called on the Government to “come clean” about the full extent of the scandal, blamed on the “hostile environment” to immigrants championed by Mrs May when she was at the Home Office. “Warm words about commemorating the Windrush generation are not enough,” the Labour politician said. Labour MP David Lammy, whose Tottenham constituents are among those affected, said British-Caribbeans must be celebrated on the day, but warned the scandal has “left a very nasty taste in the mouth”. “I think it’s a moment to celebrate the people who gave so much and took so little but it is a little bittersweet,” he added.

Tilbury Docks was the disembarkation point Credit: John Stillwell/PA

The Government effort to right the wrongs of the scandal continued this week with a Home Office announcement that Wendy Williams, one of Her Majesty’s Inspectors of Constabulary, and a former Chief Crown Prosecutor, will oversee the Windrush lessons learned review. Mr Javid said: “The contribution that the Windrush generation have made to this country is invaluable and I am committed to putting things right. “I am delighted that Wendy will be overseeing the lessons learned review, which is vital to ensuring this never happens again to any group of people.

