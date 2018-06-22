World Cup hots up for England as temperatures soar in Russia before Panama clash

England will play in the warmest temperatures they have faced so far in Russia, with the mercury soaring in their next host city.

Fans who thought they had escaped the baking temperatures in Volgograd will arrive in Nizhny Novgorod to find it is forecast to be even warmer than for the first World Cup game against Tunisia.

The Hydrometcenter of Russia has forecast temperatures of up to 28C (82F) on Saturday, rising to a possible maximum of 32C (89F) on Sunday when England play Panama.