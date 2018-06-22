World Cup reporter says case closed after man apologises for groping her on air

The television reporter who was groped by a man during a broadcast has said she wants to draw a line under the episode after he apologised.

Julieth Gonzales Theran said she considered the case was closed after the man, named Ruslan, contacted the channel to explain his actions.

She was reporting from World Cup host city Saransk, 400 miles east of Moscow, when he came from the right of the shot, groped her and kissed her on the cheek.

The journalist, who did not pause her piece to camera during or after the incident, was working for the Spanish news channel of German network Deutsche Welle (DW).