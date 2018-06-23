Explosion at large rally for new Ethiopian prime minister

An explosion has disrupted a huge rally for Ethiopia’s new prime minister shortly after he spoke and was waving to the crowd. The state broadcaster reported that a few people had been injured, and police said they were investigating. Footage showed Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed being rushed from the scene by security guards.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In a cowboy hat and T-shirt, Mr Abiy had addressed the crowd in Addis Ababa’s Meskel Square as supporters wore clothes displaying his image and carried signs saying “One Love, One Ethiopia”. Mr Abiy told the crowd of tens of thousands that change was coming and there was no turning back. “For the past 100 years hate has done a great deal of damage to us,” he said, stressing the need for even more reforms. The 42-year-old took office in April and quickly surprised Africa’s second most populous country by announcing the release of tens of thousands of prisoners, the opening of state-owned companies to private investment and the unconditional embrace of a peace deal with rival Eritrea.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.