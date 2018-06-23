Fatal grenade attack at rally for Ethiopia’s new prime minister

One person has died after a thwarted attempt to hurl a grenade at Ethiopia’s new prime minister led to an explosion at a rally.

Witnesses said a man tried to throw the grenade at the stage as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed waved to the cheering crowd of tens of thousands shortly after he made a strong appeal for unity following months of anti-government protests.

Nine police officials were arrested, state media reported.

Addressing the nation minutes after he was rushed to safety, Mr Abiy called the blast a “well-orchestrated attack” but one that failed.

He did not assign blame and said police were investigating. At least one person was killed and 155 people were hurt, nine critically, health minister Amir Aman said.

“The prime minister was the target,” a rally organiser, Seyoum Teshome, told The Associated Press. “An individual tried to hurl the grenade toward a stage where the prime minister was sitting but was held back by the crowd.”