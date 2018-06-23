Final day for Virgin Trains East Coast

Virgin Trains East Coast (VTEC) is running services on the East Coast Main Line for the final day on Saturday following the failure of the franchise. Trains on the route will be brought back under public control from Sunday, with the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) brand being resurrected from the 1940s. The East Coast route connects London King’s Cross to stations in the North and Scotland including York, Leeds, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Inverness. VTEC, a joint venture between Stagecoach (90%) and Virgin (10%), began operating in March 2015.

The firms agreed to pay the Government £3.3 billion to run trains until 2023, but the contract was ended prematurely after they failed to achieve revenue targets. Stagecoach lost around £200 million over the course of the contract. Transport Secretary Chris Grayling refuted accusations from Labour and trade unions that his decision to end the deal early was a “bailout” worth £2 billion. “Stagecoach will be held to all of its contractual obligations in full,” the minister said.

